Rational (FRA:RAA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Rational (FRA:RAA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €650.00 ($755.81) price target on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €675.00 ($784.88) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €680.00 ($790.70) target price on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) target price on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €645.11 ($750.13).

FRA RAA opened at €707.50 ($822.67) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €714.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €659.80. Rational has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

