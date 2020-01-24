Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,405.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $396,321.00 and approximately $14,405.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.25 or 0.03082112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00201858 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens.

The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

