Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0258 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $138.61 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, Nanex, IDCM and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036974 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002807 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,363,455,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, QBTC, Graviex, Cryptopia, IDCM, Nanex, CryptoBridge, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

