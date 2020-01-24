Raymond James Boosts Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target to $120.00

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 46.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CXO. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Concho Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.89. 406,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,479. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.