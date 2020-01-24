Raymond James Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $140.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.35.

SWKS stock opened at $128.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

