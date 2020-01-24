Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

NYSE:FNV opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.01. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $109.11.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 316.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco Nevada by 125.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

