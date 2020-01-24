Raymond James Comments on OceanaGold Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OGC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.74.

OGC stock opened at C$2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.06.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$176.38 million for the quarter.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.