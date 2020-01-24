Raymond James Comments on Uranium Participation Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corp (TSE:U) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uranium Participation in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Raymond James also issued estimates for Uranium Participation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Shares of U stock opened at C$4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.01 million and a P/E ratio of -8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.19. Uranium Participation has a 12-month low of C$3.78 and a 12-month high of C$5.14.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

