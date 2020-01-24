Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Lowered to $93.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s previous close.

RJF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. Raymond James has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $97.66. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $480,780.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $280,273.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,982.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333 in the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Raymond James by 78.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,954,000 after buying an additional 623,322 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

