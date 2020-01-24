Raymond James Raises Apache (NYSE:APA) Price Target to $39.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APA. Argus downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Apache alerts:

NYSE APA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 37,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apache has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.47 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apache will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Apache by 17.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 366,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Apache by 7.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 281,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 760.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 136,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.