Raymond James Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $100.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.95.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.60. 521,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,243. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after buying an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after buying an additional 815,455 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $229,462,000 after buying an additional 383,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $180,331,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

