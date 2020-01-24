Raymond James Weighs in on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.89.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.36 and a 52-week high of C$13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.73.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$512.64 million during the quarter.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.