Raymond James Weighs in on Iamgold Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.94%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.95 on Friday. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iamgold news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of Iamgold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $790,700.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

