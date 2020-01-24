RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.20. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROLL. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of ROLL opened at $166.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.37. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.16. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $125.02 and a 52-week high of $176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 5.14.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 13.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,044,000 after buying an additional 75,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3,153.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,470,000 after buying an additional 444,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 125.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 378,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after buying an additional 210,524 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

