RChain (RHOC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.94 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One RChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, AirSwap, ChaoEX and Bitinka. RChain has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $3,420.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.91 or 0.03274096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00203474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00125311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Bitinka, ChaoEX, OOOBTC, Kucoin, BitMart and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

