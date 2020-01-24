Real Estate Management Services LLC Buys 4,600 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after acquiring an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after buying an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,684,000 after buying an additional 228,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,458,000 after buying an additional 1,187,577 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.50. The stock had a trading volume of 167,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $96.15.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

