Real Estate Management Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its holdings in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. istar comprises about 3.2% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.57% of istar worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in istar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,549,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,024,000 after acquiring an additional 481,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of istar during the second quarter valued at $5,685,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in istar by 7.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,900,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,280,000 after acquiring an additional 398,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in istar by 51.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 388,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in istar during the second quarter worth about $3,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get istar alerts:

STAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE STAR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 12,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,782. istar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). istar had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $145.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that istar Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.