Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Real Estate Management Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 2.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,692 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equinix by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,620,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equinix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 377,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $10,621,400. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $594.49. 132,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $357.35 and a twelve month high of $609.97. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 100.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

