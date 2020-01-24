Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $5.73 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Real Estate Management Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties makes up approximately 3.6% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.09% of Cousins Properties worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,292,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 676.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,341,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,771.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 761,387 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,431,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 139,009 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 39,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,589. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

