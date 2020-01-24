Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $7.82 Million Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Stag Industrial makes up approximately 4.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Stag Industrial worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stag Industrial news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

STAG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 39,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,929. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $33.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

