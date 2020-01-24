Real Estate Management Services LLC Invests $3.34 Million in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Seritage Growth Properties makes up 2.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.22% of Seritage Growth Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,479,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $5,947,000.

In other news, insider Macgeorge David 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Seritage Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

SRG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,516. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

