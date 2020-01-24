Real Estate Management Services LLC Lowers Position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Howard Hughes accounts for approximately 3.2% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.09% of Howard Hughes worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HHC. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 101.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 803,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,113,000 after buying an additional 403,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $29,746,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,166,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 32.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 41,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 349.2% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 53,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE HHC traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $123.78. 1,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,894. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.92. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $231.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.78 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam R. Flatto purchased 3,000 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.31 per share, with a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,370.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,753,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,579,361 in the last three months. 7.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

