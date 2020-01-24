Real Estate Management Services LLC Lowers Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson comprises about 4.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,723,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 990,312 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at about $21,014,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 72.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 931,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 392,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.20 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

