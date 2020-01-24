Real Estate Management Services LLC Purchases 127,403 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 352.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 127,403 shares during the period. Century Communities makes up approximately 2.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned about 0.52% of Century Communities worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Century Communities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Century Communities by 421.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 42,222 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 14.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 20,429 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 74,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

NYSE CCS traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $30.47. 8,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,008. The firm has a market cap of $947.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. Century Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.