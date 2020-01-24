Real Estate Management Services LLC Takes $8.35 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,000. Healthpeak Properties comprises 5.2% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $10,369,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. 98,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,567. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

