REAL (REAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $321,260.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. REAL has a market cap of $321,260.00 and approximately $249.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REAL has traded 60.9% higher against the dollar. One REAL token can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.24 or 0.03094254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00200549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REAL

REAL launched on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitFlip, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

