REAL Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, REAL has traded up 64% against the US dollar. REAL has a total market capitalization of $329,212.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.55 or 0.03243615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00200010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123727 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REAL’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, BitFlip and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

