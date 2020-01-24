RealChain (RCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,123.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $168,845.00 and approximately $18,123.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded 62.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.50 or 0.05539878 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00127879 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034014 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002404 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,483,842 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

