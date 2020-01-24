Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ: OCFT):

1/23/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – OneConnect Financial Technology is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock.

OCFT opened at $14.52 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $16.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

