Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Baker Hughes (BKR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR):

1/23/2020 – Baker Hughes had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Baker Hughes was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Baker Hughes is now covered by analysts at Bernstein Bank. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Baker Hughes is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Baker Hughes had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Baker Hughes was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2019 – Baker Hughes had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Baker Hughes is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Baker Hughes is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. 332,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,613. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

