Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON: MONY) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating.

1/14/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/13/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 415 ($5.46) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 430 ($5.66).

1/7/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/6/2019 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/4/2019 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 350 ($4.60).

LON MONY opened at GBX 326.02 ($4.29) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 329.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 355.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.10 ($3.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

