Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for STMicroelectronics (STM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for STMicroelectronics (EPA: STM):

1/23/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €27.50 ($31.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €24.50 ($28.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €27.50 ($31.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €24.50 ($28.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €27.50 ($31.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €25.00 ($29.07) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €27.50 ($31.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA:STM opened at €27.00 ($31.40) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.63. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.