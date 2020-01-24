Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for STV Group (STVG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of STV Group (LON: STVG) recently:

1/24/2020 – STV Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/20/2020 – STV Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/8/2020 – STV Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/8/2020 – STV Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/12/2019 – STV Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON:STVG opened at GBX 410 ($5.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.69 million and a P/E ratio of 12.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 407.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 382.44. STV Group Plc. has a twelve month low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 455 ($5.99).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

