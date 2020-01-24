Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) in the last few weeks:

1/23/2020 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $168.00.

1/13/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to .

1/8/2020 – Advance Auto Parts had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Advance Auto Parts had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Shares of AAP opened at $149.73 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.09 and a 1 year high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average of $154.74.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

