Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for B&M European Value Retail (BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON: BME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/13/2020 – B&M European Value Retail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/10/2020 – B&M European Value Retail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/10/2020 – B&M European Value Retail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/7/2020 – B&M European Value Retail had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 450 ($5.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – B&M European Value Retail had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – B&M European Value Retail had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – B&M European Value Retail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

11/26/2019 – B&M European Value Retail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 381.04 ($5.01) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail SA has a 1 year low of GBX 308.70 ($4.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 396.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 373.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

