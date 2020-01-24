Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/23/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – NVIDIA had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $255.00.

1/13/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $240.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/10/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/31/2019 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/24/2019 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/23/2019 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/20/2019 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – NVIDIA is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2019 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2019 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2019 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $259.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $217.00.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $253.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,803. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $253.59. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $70,045,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,780,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

