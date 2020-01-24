RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

