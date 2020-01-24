RED One Day Volume Reaches $41,639.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One RED token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. RED has a total market cap of $262,587.00 and approximately $41,639.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00641801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007987 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00031939 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

