ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $59,071.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bisq and BiteBTC. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $18.64 million and $59,071.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.01208206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00052835 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031757 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00209963 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00073101 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001903 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

