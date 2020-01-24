RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Achieves Market Cap of $790,657.00

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $790,657.00 and approximately $46,231.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00583364 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00119417 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119286 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006919 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs' total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens.

The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs' official website is redfoxlabs.io.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

