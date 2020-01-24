Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $15.93 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Relaxing Retirement Coach increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 4.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.28% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 368,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,053. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

