Relaxing Retirement Coach Purchases 2,205 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 690.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 224,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,669. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average is $79.60.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

