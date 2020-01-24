Relaxing Retirement Coach Raises Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 3.6% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 0.26% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 110,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 39,762 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 184,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,980. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0972 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

