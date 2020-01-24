Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $9.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $9.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. Cowen lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Shares of RS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.20. 46,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average is $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $122.17.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,495,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,590,000 after buying an additional 178,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,908,000 after purchasing an additional 398,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 438,264 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,458,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

