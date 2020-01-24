Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Reliant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $250.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.37. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

