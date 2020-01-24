Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million.

Shares of RBNC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 2,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.37. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

