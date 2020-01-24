Rentberry Market Capitalization Tops $55,075.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Rentberry has a total market cap of $55,075.00 and $35.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.91 or 0.03274096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00203474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00125311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

