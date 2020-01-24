Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on REPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 3.03.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhodes bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Also, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $191,475.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $18,016,500 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $2,543,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 34.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 793.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

