Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REPYY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $14.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Repsol has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

