Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.286 per share by the bank on Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $43.64 on Friday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $52.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

